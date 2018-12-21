OPINION: What Trump Should Do To Keep His Economy Booming

President Reagan’s booming economic recovery lasted 25 years, from late 1982 until late 2007. Too many commentators are caterwauling that another recession is now overdue and will likely arrive just in time for 2020.

That perspective is based on two fundamental errors. First, these commentators claim the current economic recovery started in 2009, under President Obama. But all we got under Obama were excuses with the contention that secular stagnation was the “new normal,” and 2-percent economic growth — or less — was all that was possible.

That was proved wrong when the economic recovery really started on Election Day, 2016. The stock market took off on that day, foreseeing the Trump/Republican tax reform tax cuts, and Trump’s sweeping deregulation, which were the real causes of the booming recovery.

By the middle of 2017, the economy was already growing at 3 percent, and by the first quarter of 2018, over 4 percent, more than twice the rate under President Obama.

The second error is that Trump’s booming economic recovery was just a “sugar high,” with the stimulus of tax reform/tax cuts soon wearing off. But the tax reform/tax cuts were structural changes with incentives for permanent economic growth still in place.

Similarly, the liberation of Trump’s deregulation is structural and still in effect as well. This is why the effects of the quite similar policies of Reaganomics continued for 25 years.

Moreover, Trump has many options for reinforcing his booming recovery. The biggest threat to that recovery is the Fed, with its policies of increasing interest rates from the many years of near-zero rates under Obama.

Interest rates do need to return to market levels, which would also be pro-growth, further reinforcing recovery. But how can the Fed be guided to know what those market levels are? The answer is the Price Rule, which the Fed adopted under Reagan, further reinforcing his booming recovery.

Under that rule, the Fed would look to the most sensitive market prices of precious commodities, such as gold, silver, copper, diamonds, oil, etc.

When those prices start to rise, indicating the economy is inflating, that would signal the Fed needs to tighten monetary policy, raising rates. When those prices start to fall, the economy is veering towards deflation — which means recession — and the Fed needs to loosen the monetary reins, reducing or stabilizing rates.

This is how Reagan’s recovery continued for 25 years, until the Fed lost its way, abandoning the Price Rule for no good reason. If the Fed announced today that it was returning to that Price Rule, the stock market and the economy would again skyrocket.

Another powerful pro-growth policy Trump could reinforce and expand is energy deregulation.

In 2009, Obama’s EPA, under his direction, adopted its economically deadly “Endangerment Finding,” which posited that continued use of fossil fuels threatened public health and welfare through “global warming” (which U.S. satellites, measuring atmospheric temperatures 24/7, show stopped 20 years ago).

That led to a slew of economically deadly energy regulations from EPA’s so-called Clean Power Plan, to the stifling and costly CAFE mileage standards, and many others.

Trump’s EPA has been systematically removing those regulations. But court decisions based on the Endangerment Finding have been hampering Trump’s “America First” energy independence, under which the United States has become the world’s No. 1 producer of oil and natural gas (and could be the world’s leading producer of coal, if not for Obama’s policies to drive American coal out of business).

Those court decisions have cited the Endangerment Finding to halt the construction of pipelines and leases for new drilling and exploration. As long as that Endangerment Finding remains, the next president could bring back all of Obama’s economically destructive regulations.

Trump should name the world’s top climate scientists who agree that global warming is bunk to a presidential advisory council on climate change. This would give them a national platform from which to deprive the leftist media of its fake news global warming talking points (that would include naming a new presidential science adviser, currently vacant).

This advisory council would give President Trump and his EPA political cover to rescind the now outdated 2009 Endangerment Finding, making Trump’s massively pro-growth energy deregulation policies permanent.

Meanwhile, Trump has also been working on trade deals with China and Europe following up on his NAFTA rewrite, which would further boost growth. House Republicans should maneuver to get a vote on tax reform 2.0, making the middle-class tax cuts permanent, which they passed last year, daring Democrats to vote against it.

But Trump should avoid doing bad deals with socialist House Democrats raising taxes or spending to preserve the booming recovery that assures his re-election.

Lew Uhler is Founder and Chairman of the National Tax Limitation Committee and National Tax Limitation Foundation (NTLF). He was a contemporary and collaborator with both Ronald Reagan and Milton Friedman in California and across the country.

Peter Ferrara, senior fellow with NTLF, teaches economics at Kings College in New York. He served in the White House Office of Policy Development under President Reagan, and as Associate Deputy Attorney General of the United States under President George H.W. Bush.

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of The Daily Caller.