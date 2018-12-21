UCF Was Offered Opportunity To Play SEC Program. Here’s What They Decided

The complaint department is officially closed in Orlando.

After being left out of the college football playoff as an undefeated team for back-to-back seasons, UCF had an opportunity to beef up their schedule, hoping to get over the hump. In-state powerhouse Florida offered their little brother an early Christmas gift in the form of a two-for-one deal. (RELATED: Urban Meyer Will Now Teach A College Class. You’ll Be Shocked When You Learn The Subject)

On Thursday, however, UCF Athletic Director Danny White threw cold water on that idea.



“Playing a two-for-one doesn’t really make sense for UCF,” White said. “Financially and competitively it doesn’t really make sense for us to play each other.”

This is a completely gutless decision. UCF no longer has the right to claim unfair treatment and they no longer have the ability to say that they can’t control who they play. An in-state powerhouse offered them a golden opportunity.

The Gators presented UCF with a chance to take the next step. But, as Danny White made clear, his program isn’t interested in taking the leap as much as they are interested in continuing to stomp their feed and grandstand.

If I were a UCF fan or alum, I would be disgusted.

