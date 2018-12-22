Dez Bryant Reveals If He Wants To Keep Playing In The NFL. Here’s What He Said

Dez Bryant isn’t giving up on playing in the NFL just yet.

The former star receiver signed with the Saints late in the season, but suffered a torn achilles before playing a single snap for Drew Brees and the offense. That apparently hasn’t been enough to make him want to hang up the cleats for good.

“I have to [play again]. I’ve got business, and I’ve got ball. I can’t end like this. I have to throw the X up,” the former Cowboys receiver told Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News Friday, according to ProFootballTalk.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dez Bryant (@dezbryant) on Nov 4, 2018 at 9:59am PST

I appreciate the optimism from Bryant, but I’d be shocked if he ever takes a snap in the NFL again. He’s 30 years old, which is the age when most receivers lose pretty much all their value. Plus, he hasn’t played football in a year and now he’s coming off a torn achilles. (RELATED: Here Are The Best Moments From Week 15 Of The NFL Season)

There’s no guarantee of any kind that he’ll be even close to the same kind of player he was a few years ago. His play already dropped off considerably, and that was before he suffered a season ending injury in 2018.

I would never cheer against a guy getting his money and continuing his career, but sometimes you just have to know when the party is over.

Bryant made over $50 million in his career, which should have him set for life if he was good with his money. I hate to say it but retirement from the league might be the only option left on the table for him.