Milwaukee Bucks Star Throws Down Absolutely Vicious Dunk

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo threw down a nasty dunk Friday night against the Boston Celtics.

The Greek Freak barreled his way down the lane throwing defenders out of his way and finished with an emphatic slam.

Check out the insane video below.

Giannis is unguardable inside the three point line pic.twitter.com/zdqvMa8iTG — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 22, 2018

It is truly incredible just how great of a basketball player Giannis has become over the past few years. He entered the league as a scrawny dude that came from a European league nobody knew anything about, and now he is borderline unstoppable. (RELATED: Milwaukee Bucks Star Bullies Blake Griffin With Humiliating Dunk)

That’s one hell of a transformation.

He’s also managed to make the Bucks one of the better teams in the NBA. The Bucks were a joke for the most part when I was growing up. An utter and complete joke.

Now, the Greek Freak has them actually feared throughout the league. What a wild time to be alive.

I can’t wait to see what other highlights the Milwaukee forward puts together before the season is over.

