Lindsey Graham Berates Democrats For Acting ‘Like Children’ On Border Wall Funding, Says Trump Should ‘Break ‘Em Now’

South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham on Friday berated Democrats who refuse to compromise with President Trump on border wall funding.

Fox News host Shannon Bream introduced Graham as having “three words for Republicans on the border wall, ‘let’s dig in,'” then asked the South Carolina senator where things are headed next.

WATCH:

“Number one, when you make a promise to the American people, you should keep it,” Graham responded. “The one thing I like about President Trump, he is trying his best to keep his promise. He promised to build a wall, and he is going to fight hard to keep that promise. After the caravan, if you don’t see the need for more border security, you are blind. Here’s the problem. I think Democrats hate Trump so much they want him to lose, even though it would be good for the country to work with him on border security. And if he doesn’t break ’em now, it’s going to be a terrible 2019. So Mr. President, dig in.”

The two discussed a possible compromise to make it a “win-win” — somewhere “less than” the $5 billion Trump is asking for but more than $1.6 billion Democrats have offered.

“If they are not willing to work with the president, I think they are going to hear it from the American people in 2020,” Graham said. (RELATED: Liberal Radio Host’s Response To Tucker’s Question About Whether A Wall Works In Israel Says Everything About Their Argument)

“I don’t think I am thought of up here is some radical guy,” the South Carolina senator added, “but if you don’t see the need for more border security, then you are just not paying attention. The president of the United States is right to want more money to secure our borders, to build the wall as part of border security. Democrats are wrong to act like children, to say you can’t get a penny more.”

Stating that he’s glad the president “picked this fight,” Graham predicted that Trump would eventually win.

“He just needs to make the case that the border needs to be better secured, the money I’m asking for can be well spent. And here is what I find odd, Democrats will spend money on almost anything except a wall that we need.”

“We are not sure how this ends,” responded Bream.

“I will tell you how it ends,” said Graham. “President Trump is going to get more money for the border.”

