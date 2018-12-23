One Movie Dominated The Weekend Box Office. The Numbers Are Disgustingly Huge

“Aquaman” absolutely trashed the competition in its domestic box office opening over the weekend.

The Hollywood Reporter reported the following:

Warner Bros.’ Aquaman splashed down at the U.S. box office with $67.4 million from 4,125 theaters, easily winning the pre-Christmas session. Including paid sneaks, the tentpole pic’s early domestic total stands at $72.1 million. … The male-fueled pic, which cost at least $200 million to produce, has now amassed $410.7 million, including another $67.4 million over the weekend, for a global cume of $482.8 million.

Anybody who has been following the latest box office reports knows that “Aquaman” has been expected to absolutely destroy everything else. Here we are, and the numbers didn’t disappoint a bit. (RELATED: This Latest Superhero Movie Is Expected To Make A Sickening Amount Of Money)

If the numbers above are accurate, the film has already doubled the production budget, and it’s only been open in the United States for a few days.

What do we think the odds of a sequel here are? I’m putting them somewhere between 99 and 100 percent.

There isn’t a chance in hell the people behind this movie aren’t going to return to the well again in order to make another massive amount of cash.

I still haven’t seen “Aquaman” yet, but I intend to. Sound off in the comments with your thoughts if you’ve seen it. I’d be interested to hear what the audience has to say on this one.

