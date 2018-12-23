Baker Mayfield Gives His Former Coach A Death Stare After Big Play. The Video Is Incredible

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield made his feelings about Hue Jackson crystal clear during a big 26-18 win over the Bengals Sunday.

Mayfield ran down the sideline by the Bengals, who hired Jackson after the Browns fired him, and gave his former head coach a death stare after throwing a 66-yard pass to David Njoku.

If you were wondering how the star rookie quarterback felt about his coach, this video should erase any doubts. (RELATED: Here Are The Best Moments From Week 15 Of The NFL Season)

#Browns QB Baker Mayfield staring down former head coach (and now #Bengals coach) Hue Jackson, following a 66-yard pass connection with David Njoku. pic.twitter.com/jre344PCUq — Kyle Kelly (@ByKyleKelly) December 23, 2018

Well, I think it’s safe to say Mayfield doesn’t miss his former coach at all. You must really have to hate somebody in order to run down the sideline and give them a look of that nature.

I mean, I’d love to get Mayfield’s thoughts in private on Jackson because I’m sure they’re not good at all.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cleveland Browns (@clevelandbrowns) on Dec 23, 2018 at 8:57am PST

For how much I rag on Mayfield, which is a lot, at least he’s pretty open about his disdain for Jackson. Even if you hate the move, you have to respect the boldness of it. There’s no doubt about that.

Hate him or love him, Mayfield keeps it real around the clock.

