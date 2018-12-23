Carolina Panthers Pull Off Amazing Move For The Deceased Father Of Their Starting QB

The Carolina Panthers pulled off a very classy move Sunday for the family of quarterback Taylor Heinicke.

Heinicke is getting the start for the Panthers today against the Atlanta Falcons, and he spoke earlier in the week about how emotional this day would be for him.

The dual-threat QB’s father, Brett, passed away during his freshman year in college. Heinicke appeared to fight back tears when talking about how much getting a start in the NFL would mean to his father.

.@Taylor_Heinicke’s dad passed away his freshman year of college. With his first career start in the NFL, he imagines his dad would be proud pic.twitter.com/lchmecqLJo — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) December 20, 2018

Today, the Panthers kept a seat open at the stadium for Taylor’s father, and the tweet they sent will bring a tear to your eye. (RELATED: Carolina Panthers QB Talking About The Memory Of His Dead Father Will Pull At Your Heartstrings)

Got a seat and a shirt saved for you today, Brett Heinicke. pic.twitter.com/vl9c9ZB7Kd — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) December 23, 2018

I’m generally not a person who is all about sappy moments, but you simply don’t have a soul if this doesn’t pull at your heartstrings.

Pretty much every guy alive wants to make their father proud, and Heinicke is doing something today that most athletes could only ever dream of. Starting a game in the NFL is a moment that will be remembered forever.

I have no doubt Taylor’s father is smiling down proud as hell at what his son has accomplished.