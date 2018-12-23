Florida State’s Football Team Makes Massive Coaching Hire. How Will It Benefit The Seminoles?

Florida State’s football team has hired Kendal Briles to be their new offensive coordinator.

Brett McMurphy announced the news on Twitter Sunday afternoon. According to McMurphy, Briles will control the offense, quarterbacks and call plays.

This is a solid hire for FSU, which is a program in desperate need of help after their disastrous season. Former Ole Miss coach Hugh Freeze’s name had bounced around as a possibility for this opening, but he ended up taking over as the head coach at Liberty. (RELATED: Infamous Former Ole Miss Coach Hugh Freeze Reportedly Has Found A New Team)

Briles isn’t a bad option at all. He’s spent time at FAU with Lane Kiffin, and spent this past season at Houston. He’s young, he’s a solid name in the coaching game and shouldn’t have any trouble at all recruiting for the Seminoles.

Hopefully, Briles is able to bring some electricity to Tallahassee because the Seminoles were garbage this past year. It was a disaster on every single level.

Below is a summary of their season.

I can’t wait to see what Briles does at FSU. I think there’s a lot of potential and upside for him with the program.

