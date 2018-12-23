Watch A Video Mashup Of Grannies Defending Themselves With Guns

Older women have been filmed on security cameras, armed and ready to defend themselves against intruders. Here is a mashup video of grannies using their Second Amendment right by defending themselves with guns.

One clip includes an 86-year-old grandmother who fended off multiple men that broke into her home, another shows a senior woman in Indianapolis who threatened an armed drug dealer.

“If they come up here threatening me with a gun, I don’t know what else to do other than shoot because 911 can’t get here quick enough,” said one elder woman. (RELATED: Bar Hopping With Liberals On Election Night)

