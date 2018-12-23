LeBron James Posts Song Lyrics On Social Media About Getting ‘Jewish Money’

David Hookstead | Reporter

LeBron James is facing criticism after posting some dicey song lyrics on Instagram.

The Los Angeles Lakers star posted the 21 Savage lyrics “We getting that Jewish money, Everything is Kosher.” Naturally, plenty of people were not impressed.

 

Look, I’m not going to claim James is anti-Semitic or anything of that nature because he posted rap lyrics. How many times have we seen people try to ruin athletes over posting song lyrics? Way too many times. Look no further than Josh Allen if you need an example of that.

I will say that James needs to be smarter, especially after he claimed NFL owners have a slave owner mentality only a few days ago. To make the claim and then post rap lyrics of this nature might not be the greatest decision. (RELATED: LeBron James Makes Insane Claim About NFL Owners And Slavery. Here’s What He Said)

The optics are simply bad.

 

Again, I’m sure there will be plenty of people who want to overreact and try to pin all different sorts of accusations about James’ character onto him. That’d be foolish. They’re song lyrics.

Are they the most appropriate song lyrics? No. Should he be smarter and more aware of the situation? Absolutely, but I’m not going to condemn a guy over an Instagram story about a 21 Savage song.

 

Having said that, he probably should take this down. It’s simply not worth all the trouble and explaining he’ll likely have to do.

Also, slowdown on the outrage if you’re thinking about firing it up. It’s an Instagram post. The world isn’t ending, and nobody’s life has been ruined. It was just a poor decision on the NBA star’s part.

Tags : lebron james los angeles lakers national basketball association
