Ohio State Quarterback’s NFL Future Gets Massive Update. Fans Will Love It

Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins is currently projected as a first round pick in the 2019 NFL draft.

The Heisman finalist received a first round grade from NFL’s college personnel advisory board, according to Chris Mortensen. Mortensen also reported Sunday that the talented gunslinger still intends to play in the Rose Bowl against Washington. (RELATED: Ohio State Quarterback Reveals If He’ll Play In The Rose Bowl Or Prepare For The NFL Draft)

Ohio St. QB Dwayne Haskins received a first round projection for 2019 NFL Draft from the NFL’s college personnel advisory board, according to league and school sources. He is discussing his options with coaches and family but still plans to play in Rose Bowl, sources added. — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) December 23, 2018

I can’t say that I’m too surprised by the fact Haskins has a first round grade. It’s not an overly competitive quarterback class, and the redshirt sophomore absolute balled out at Ohio State this past season.

He was slinging the ball all over the field in dominating fashion throughout the Buckeyes’ 12-1 Big Ten championship season.

If you’re a projected first round pick, then you have to go to the NFL. You can’t risk an injury by coming back that could derail your NFL career. You can’t do it.

The window to earn money in pro football is incredibly small. You have to capitalize while you can.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dwayne Haskins, Jr. (@dh_simba7) on Dec 22, 2018 at 1:19pm PST

Here’s a bit of a bold prediction you can all write down right now. Don’t be surprised if Haskins turns out to be the first quarterback selected. I think there’s a very real chance that could happen.

We’ll find out when the draft is held at the end of April.