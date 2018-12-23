Watch A Video Mashup Of Santa Fails

Not all Santas are terrific at their job. Here is a fun mashup of Santa fails, where the man behind the beard is revealed and it’s awkward to watch.

Check out the Santa trying to repel down from a mall ceiling who ends up getting his fake beard caught in the rope, Santas falling off roofs, into trees, and on balance beams.

There’s even Santas trying to parkour, break dance, slam dunk a basketball, and ride down as escalator. One Santa even flashes some children because his pants were probably a few sizes too big. (RELATED: Bar Hopping With Liberals On Election Night)

Watch some of The Daily Caller News Foundation’s other videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel to make sure you never miss out.

SUBSCRIBE HERE!

Check out the most recent videos by TheDCNF:

Is Thanksgiving Racist?

Super Bowl Or See Michelle Obama Speak?

Do You Really Need An ID To Purchase Cereal?

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.