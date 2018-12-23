Washington State Quarterback Has Laugh-Out-Loud Funny Outfit For The Team’s Bowl Game

Your first name

Washington State quarterback Gardner Minshew might have put together the greatest outfit of the college football season.

Minshew rocked a mind-boggling outfit that looked like it’s straight out of a 1970s porno ahead of his Alamo Bowl game against Iowa State.

Take a look below, and prepare to hit the ground laughing. I promise that it won’t disappoint.

So, how much are we taking the Cougars by here? I’m ready to set the line at WSU by about a billion. Any team that has a quarterback with the confidence to rock that outfit is bound to put up massive numbers. (RELATED: America’s Most Entertaining Football Coach Might Start Teaching A College Class)

That’s the guy who enters the party and leaves with everybody’s girlfriend.

Mark my words and take them to the bank. There is no chance Washington State is losing this game. No shot in hell.

Minshew is fixing to throw for about 400 yards on the Cyclones, and then he’s probably gonna leave with the entire ISU cheerleading squad.

Pray for Iowa State. They have no idea what is about to hit them.

