Eric Swalwell Says Left-Wing Resistance Was The ‘Most Significant’ Moment In 2018

Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell of California revealed that the most significant moment of 2018 was the anti-President Donald Trump movement.

“It’s going to be the footsteps that went from the town squares,” Swalwell replied to Hill.TV’s Krystal Ball when asked in December what was the “most significant moment” of the past year.

“[They] went to the town halls for stopping the repeal of the Affordable Care Act and standing up for other issues as it related to stopping the tax bill,” Swalwell continued. “Then those footsteps went to the ballot box and sent 40 members of Congress to flip the house — 27 of them in their 40s or under.”

He also gave recognition to the so-called resistance protests such as the student-led anti-gun March for Our Lives and the Women’s March, which began in 2017 but continued through 2018. The Women’s March has notably faced massive backlash for many of the organizers’ anti-Semitic views.

“I think it’s going from the town square to the town hall to the ballot box and bringing change to Washington, D.C.,” Swalwell said summing up his answer. “That was the most significant moment of 2018.” (RELATED: Another Democratic Congressman Eyes 2020 Presidential Run)

The California congressman is a frequent Trump critic. He announced in August that he is considering launching a bid for the presidency in 2020. Months later he stated that he is open to running on a ticket with former Vice President Joe Biden, either as the top of the ticket or Biden’s running mate.

The Hill.TV’s episode of “Rising” aired Monday, however, it was taped earlier in December.

Follow Molly @mollyfprince

Send tips to molly@dailycallernewsfoundation.org

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.