Justice Ginsburg Is Up And Working After Lung Cancer Surgery

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg resumed work Sunday, after surgeons removed two cancerous nodules from her left lung on Friday morning.

The high court told The Associated Press that the 85-year-old justice remains in New York at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. Her return to Washington has not yet been scheduled.

Friday’s operation — called a pulmonary lobectomy — was successful, and pre-surgery scans do not show disease elsewhere in the body, according to Dr. Valerie Rusch, the justice’s surgeon. Additional treatment is not planned at this time.

Ginsburg set off another round of anxious speculation as to her health in November, when she fell in her chambers and fractured three ribs. Medical personnel at the George Washington University Hospital in Washington, D.C., detected the cancerous growths when she sought treatment for the rib fractures.

The justice has been diagnosed with cancer twice before — she was treated for colon cancer in 1999, and for pancreatic cancer in 2009. She has never missed oral arguments at the court, though her November fall precluded her from attending Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s ceremonial investiture on Nov. 8.

President Donald Trump wished Ginsburg well in a Friday evening tweet. (RELATED: Justice Ginsburg Told Audience Her Health Was ‘Fine’ Days Before Cancer Operation)

Wishing Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg a full and speedy recovery! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 22, 2018

The Supreme Court is currently adjourned for the holidays. The justices are not scheduled to meet again until Jan. 4, when they will discuss pending petitions. Oral arguments will resume on Jan. 7.

Follow Kevin on Twitter

Send tips to kevin@ dailycallernewsfoundation.org

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.