Supermodel Heidi Klum Shares Life-Changing News

Supermodel Heidi Klum got an early Christmas present from her boyfriend Tom Kaulitz after she shared a photo Monday on Instagram rocking an engagement ring.

The 45-year-old former Sports Illustrated/Victoria’ Secret model looked overjoyed in the black-and-white shot of her and the Tokio Hotel rocker, as she sported a beautiful ring on her ring finger.

She didn’t have to explain much about what was going on and captioned her post simply, “I SAID YES.” (SLIDESHOW: The Sexiest Looks From The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on Dec 24, 2018 at 11:01am PST

A source close to the Klum told People magazine that she’s “so in love” with Kaulitz.

The German beauty and Kaulitz have been dating for under a year after the pair were spotted kissing during the filming of her show “America’s Got Talent.” (RELATED: Check Out The Hottest Looks From The 60th Grammy Awards [SLIDESHOW])

And the couple made their relationship public when they were photographed together at the Cannes amfAR Gala in May where she looked just as gorgeous as ever.

In September, the supermodel made headlines when she showed up to the Emmy Awards rocking a diamond ring on her left hand.

She then squashed rumors she was engaged and said she just thought the ring looked good with her outfit.

“I don’t know why everyone keeps saying that. Everyone is asking me. When you do what I do, you wear a lot of fashion. A lot of jewelry. I always look for something that goes with the outfit. So, I wear big rings,” Klum shared at the time. “There is nothing more to it than that.”