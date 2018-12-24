If You Have Soreness Or Muscle Pain, You Need This Pulse Stimulator

Do you ever experience unexplained aches and pains throughout your body? Or maybe it just happens after weightlifting or working out? Happens to all of us. The best way to deal with such issues is probably to get a professional massage. But that’s obviously not a realistic option every time you feel something.

If you can’t get a professional massage, this pulse stimulator is the next best thing. It uses TENS, which stands for transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation. That clinically-proven process uses a small electrical current to stimulate the nerves therapeutically.

The best thing about this nerve stimulator (besides the 30 percent off we got you with the code 2PPPRWKL) is all the options it provides. It offers 20 intensity levels of strength. It features 10 electrode pads, with dual-pad application allowing for relief across different body parts (or even different people!) simultaneously. There are even 24 different modes to deal with what the different muscle groups need.

If you have arthritis, knee pain, neck pain or just ever feel achy, this TENS treatment is for you.

