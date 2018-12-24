Melania Rocks Red Coat As She Flies Back To Washington D.C. For Christmas With Trump

Melania Trump rocked a red coat as she boarded a plane Monday afternoon in West Palm Beach, Florida that was bound for Washington, D.C., ahead of Christmas with President Donald Trump.

The first lady looked fantastic as ever in the full-length coat when she was spotted boarding a C37A government plane — an adapted Gulfstream V— for the trip back to the White House, per the Daily Mail.

PICTURE EXCLUSIVE: Melania flies back from Mar-a-Lago after Trump’s tweet storm that ends ‘all alone (poor me) in the White House’ https://t.co/Xcex3Nd6VN pic.twitter.com/uaTeFDg1BM — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) December 24, 2018

The news comes following reports over the weekend that FLOTUS would be returning from Mar-a-Lago to spend the holiday with Trump after the president shared that he had cancelled his plans to spend Christmas in Florida due to the government shutdown.

“I am all alone (poor me) in the White House waiting for the Democrats to come back and make a deal on desperately needed Border Security,” President Trump tweeted Monday ahead of her return. “At some point the Democrats not wanting to make a deal will cost our Country more money than the Border Wall we are all talking about. Crazy!”

I am all alone (poor me) in the White House waiting for the Democrats to come back and make a deal on desperately needed Border Security. At some point the Democrats not wanting to make a deal will cost our Country more money than the Border Wall we are all talking about. Crazy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 24, 2018

View this post on Instagram A post shared by First Lady Melania Trump (@flotus) on Dec 18, 2018 at 7:15am PST

On Sunday, the first lady shared a wonderful clip on Instagram of all the happenings at the White House, from the various Christmas celebrations to the work that went on behind-the-scenes to transform the People’s House for the holidays.

“December at the @WhiteHouse! #MerryChristmas,” FLOTUS captioned her post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by First Lady Melania Trump (@flotus) on Dec 23, 2018 at 9:07am PST

In one part of the video, Melania looked gorgeous in an off-the-shoulder black dress during a Hanukkah celebration with POTUS that was held at the WH. (RELATED: Tiffany Trump Stuns In Sleeveless Black Dress At WH Christmas Party)

In another, we get to see highlights from her multi-stop Christmas trip to visit the troops.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by First Lady Melania Trump (@flotus) on Dec 12, 2018 at 5:34pm PST