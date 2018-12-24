Newsweek: Conservatives Are Upset LeBron James Quoted An Anti-Semitic Rap Lyric

Newsweek reported on Sunday that conservatives, in particular, were riled up about NBA superstar LeBron James quoting an anti-Semitic rap lyric in a social media post.

On Saturday, James, a three-time NBA champion, posted a photo on his Instagram story with the caption, “We been getting that Jewish money, Everything is Kosher.”

The quote is from 21 Savage’s song “ASMR.”

Surprised LeBron, who makes very few mistakes, put this out. Does quoting lyrics from a song absolve the person quoting from the responsibility behind the words? I’d argue no, especially with a following of 45 million. pic.twitter.com/efv9gkXres — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) December 23, 2018

Newsweek’s headline on the story about the backlash James has received was, “LeBron James Posts ‘Jewish Money’ Selfie With 21 Savage Rap Lyrics, Angering Conservative Critics.” (RELATED: LeBron James Posts Song Lyrics On Social Media About Getting ‘Jewish Money’)

The only line in the story about “conservatives” reads, “Sports reporters and conservative critics pounced on the social media post just days after the NBA superstar stirred controversy by saying the ‘old white men’ NFL team owners embrace a ‘slave mentality’ to keep control of their players.”

The article fails to mention any conservative by name who was upset by James’s post.

However, the only person it did reference was sports business reporter Darren Rovell, who screenshotted the NBA player’s story.

Rovell posted multiple tweets condemning and explaining why he thought the lyrics James tweeted were anti-Semitic.

Rovell tweeted, “Jews make up 1.4 percent of the US population, so I expect people to not understand why saying ‘getting that Jewish money’ is offensive. That Jews are disproportionately wealthy to their population does not take away from the fact that the term ‘Jewish $’ means Jews are ALL ABOUT $.” (RELATED: LeBron James Makes Insane Claim About NFL Owners And Slavery. Here’s What He Said)

James, for his part, apologized after Sunday night’s loss to the Grizzlies saying, “Apologies, for sure, if I offended anyone. That’s not why I chose to share that lyric. I always [post lyrics]. That’s what I do. I ride in my car, I listen to great music, and that was the byproduct of it. So I actually thought it was a compliment, and obviously, it wasn’t through the lens of a lot of people. My apologies. It definitely was not the intent, obviously, to hurt anybody,” according to ESPN.

