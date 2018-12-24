These Insta Photos Of Miley Cyrus And Liam Hemsworth Spark Marriage Rumors

Photos that surfaced on the internet of Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth doing things like cutting a cake together have sparked rumors the two finally tied the knot.

Pictures/clips shared Sunday by a friend of both stars, Conrad Jack Carr, show the couple celebrating some kind of party. In the background of one photo we can make out balloons that read “Mr.” and “Mrs.,” as the 28-year-old actor is flanked by his brothers Chris and Luke, and his dad, Entertainment Tonight reported Monday.

Looks Like Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Got Married and There Are PICShttps://t.co/TsGSgtp6aJ pic.twitter.com/3pUzif2TAF — Cosmopolitan (@Cosmopolitan) December 24, 2018

In another photo, we can see the side of the 26-year-old singer looking beautiful as ever, dressed in an off-the-shoulder number with Hemsworth standing behind her dressed in a black jacket and white shirt. The two are holding a knife together towards a pretty white cake.

There are white and silver balloons in the background as the popular duo are surrounded by what appears to be more family and friends and one of the people looks to be holding up a cup, possibly making a toast.

There has been not one word on either of their social media accounts or from their reps about the photos, per the outlet. (RELATED: Liam Hemsworth Shares Shocking Photo Of His Shared House With Miley Cyrus Reduced To Ashes)

If they did get married, it would definitely be ending the year on a high note for the pair after they lost their Malibu home last month in the devastating wild fires that swept through southern California.

Cyrus and Hemsworth first started dating in 201o and got engaged two years later. They then split for a while, but reconnected and re-confirmed they were engaged in 2016.

Last month, a source close to the couple shared that the pair talk about getting married and starting a family, but were in “no rush.”

“Miley and Liam are totally in love, and are so happy living together,” the insider said. “They are not married but often laugh at the idea that people believe they are secretly wed. They refer to each other as husband and wife all the time and their friends laugh.”