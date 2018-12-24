Trump Asks 7-Year-Old If He Still Believes In Santa

Saagar Enjeti | White House Correspondent

President Donald Trump asked a 7-year-old boy who called the NORAD Santa tracking hotline if he still believed in the mythical figure, during an annual Christmas Eve presidential tradition Monday night.

“Hello, is this Coleman? Merry Christmas. How are you? How old are you … Are you doing well in school? Are you still a believer in Santa? ‘Cause at 7, it’s marginal right,” Trump said during the full course of the phone call.

The president took other phone calls from children who were randomly selected to speak with him and the first lady during the event.

U.S. President Donald Trump (R) and first lady Melania Trump take phone calls from children as they participates in tracking Santa Claus’ movements with the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) Santa Tracker on Christmas Eve in the East Room of the White House December 24, 2018 in Washington, DC. This is the 63rd straight year that NORAD has publicly tracked Santa’s sleigh on its global rounds. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Trump’s participation marks the 63rd year that NORAD (North American Aerospace Defense Command) has participated in the Santa tracking event, which provides updates to children of Santa’s movements from the North Pole.

First lady Melania Trump tweeted after the event that answering the NORAD hotline is becoming one of her favorite traditions within the White House. (RELATED: Celebrate Melania’s Birthday With Her Greatest Looks As First Lady [SLIDESHOW])

