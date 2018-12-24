Trump Asks 7-Year-Old If He Still Believes In Santa

President Donald Trump asked a 7-year-old boy who called the NORAD Santa tracking hotline if he still believed in the mythical figure, during an annual Christmas Eve presidential tradition Monday night.

“Are you still a believer in Santa? Because at seven it’s marginal, right?” – Donald Trump@BarstoolNewsN pic.twitter.com/avm3JHmjsD — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) December 25, 2018

“Hello, is this Coleman? Merry Christmas. How are you? How old are you … Are you doing well in school? Are you still a believer in Santa? ‘Cause at 7, it’s marginal right,” Trump said during the full course of the phone call.

The president took other phone calls from children who were randomly selected to speak with him and the first lady during the event.

Trump’s participation marks the 63rd year that NORAD (North American Aerospace Defense Command) has participated in the Santa tracking event, which provides updates to children of Santa’s movements from the North Pole.

In the event of a government shutdown, NORAD will continue with its 63-year tradition of NORAD Tracks Santa on Dec. 24. Military personnel who conduct NORAD Tracks Santa are supported by approximately 1,500 volunteers who make the program possible each and every year. pic.twitter.com/fY0oyjrdDc — NORAD & USNORTHCOM (@Norad_Northcom) December 21, 2018

First lady Melania Trump tweeted after the event that answering the NORAD hotline is becoming one of her favorite traditions within the White House.