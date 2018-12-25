Rapper Apologizes For ‘Jewish Money’ Lyric Quoted By James

Mike Brest | Reporter

The rapper whose arguably anti-Semitic lyrics got LeBron James into trouble for quoting them apologized Tuesday, early Christmas morning.

James, a three-time NBA champion, posted a photo on his Instagram story on Saturday with the caption, “We been getting that Jewish money, Everything is Kosher,” which is a line in 21 Savage’s song “ASMR.”

Early Tuesday morning, 21 Savage apologized for the lyric.

The rapper tweeted, “The Jewish people I know are very wise with there money so that’s why I said we been gettin Jewish money I never thought anyone would take offense I’m sorry if I offended everybody never my intention I love all people.”

Facing backlash for the post, James also apologized Sunday night after the Los Angeles Lakers’ loss to the Memphis Grizzlies. (RELATED: Newsweek: Conservatives Are Upset LeBron James Quoted An Anti-Semitic Rap Lyric)

SAN ANTONIO,TX - OCTOBER 27: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers dunks past Rudy Gay #22 of the San Antonio Spurs at AT&T Center on October 27 , 2018 in San Antonio, Texas. (Ronald Cortes/Getty Images)

He said, “Apologies, for sure, if I offended anyone. That’s not why I chose to share that lyric. I always [post lyrics]. That’s what I do. I ride in my car, I listen to great music, and that was the byproduct of it. So I actually thought it was a compliment, and obviously, it wasn’t through the lens of a lot of people. My apologies. It definitely was not the intent, obviously, to hurt anybody.”

