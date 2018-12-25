Here Are Four Towns That Go All Out During The Christmas Season

Something about Christmas decorations seems to bring instant holiday cheer — and these four towns have an abundance.

Check out how these cities and towns in states from Colorado to Vermont go all out for the Christmas season.

Durango, Colorado

The classic Christmas children’s book “The Polar Express” comes to life in the town of Durango in Colorado’s southwest corner. Just like in the book (and 2004 film), children and their families board the train to drink hot chocolate and sing Christmas carols while cozy in their pajamas. (RELATED: Both Republicans And Democrats Love ‘Baby It’s Cold Outside’: Poll)

Of course, the ride through snowy mountains ends with a visit to Santa Claus.

Seneca Falls, New York

Fans of Frank Capra’s classic “It’s a Wonderful Life” will want to visit Seneca Falls, New York, to immerse themselves in the film all over again.

The quiet town that’s an hour west of Syracuse was the inspiration for Bedford Falls, the town where George Bailey (Jimmy Stewart) touches everyone he meets for good. Every Christmas season, Seneca Falls comes together to celebrate all things “It’s a Wonderful Life.”

Original cast members still stop by the town every Christmas to share their experiences and sign autographs. Karolyn Grimes and Jimmy Hawkins, who played Bailey’s children Zuzu and Tommy, stopped by in December 2018.

The “It’s a Wonderful Life” museum is open year-round, but the town’s festival and parade celebrating the film comes every second week of December. The film premiered 72 years ago Dec. 20, 1946, and continues to top lists of the best Christmas movies.

Newport Beach, California

California might not be the first place that comes to mind at the mention of Christmas, but its lack of snow or fir trees doesn’t keep Newport Beach, California, from an over-the-top Christmas extravanganza.

The Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade is a tradition that extends back to 1907, when gondolier John Scarpa guided visitors around the harbor in lighted boats.

Boaters spend as much as $50,000 to light up their crafts and float 14 miles to entertain guests at the restaurants, beaches and parks that line the harbor. The 2018 parade ran nightly from Dec. 19 to Dec. 23. The best part? Visitors enjoy the parade for free!

Woodstock, Vermont

Woodstock, Vermont, is a little town with a Christmas tradition all its own. It’s called Wassail Weekend (named after the warm cider drink), and it’s a time when the townspeople come together for an equestrian parade, luminary lighting and lots of traditional New England Christmas decorations.

This year’s Wassail Weekend took place from Dec. 7 to 9.

And if you can’t make it to visit any of these places before the Christmas season is over, try making one of these Christmas cocktails to put yourself in a holly jolly mood instead.

