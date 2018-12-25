Former Disney Actor Charged For Allegedly Trying To Have Sex With Underage Boy

Former Disney Channel star Stoney Westmoreland was charged for allegedly trying to have sex with a 13-year-old boy, according to recent reports published Monday.

Westmoreland was officially charged Friday with one count of enticing a minor, four counts of dealing harmful material to a minor and one count of attempted sexual exploitation of a minor, according to an indictment from the Salt Lake County, Utah district attorney, CNN reported.

He allegedly used a dating app to chat with someone he believed to be a 13-year-old boy. The indictment states that Westmoreland admitted to sending nude photos to someone he thought was a teenager, according to CNN.

He also used the app to set up a face-to-face encounter for sex at his hotel. (RELATED: Disney Star Arrested, Fired Over Alleged Attempt To Meet 13 Year Old For Sex)

When Westmoreland went to the hotel for the meeting, he was greeted by members of both the FBI’s Child Exploitation Task Force and Salt Lake City’s police department.

The allegations against Westmoreland first became public earlier this month. At that time, Disney Channel fired him.

A Disney channel statement from then reads, “Stoney Westmoreland, an actor working on the series ‘Andi Mack,’ was arrested in Salt Lake City today. Given the nature of the charges and our responsibility for the welfare of employed minors, we have released him from his recurring role and he will not be returning to work on the series which wraps production on its third season next week.”

Westmoreland, 48, played the grandfather of the title character on Disney’s “Andi Mack,” which films in Utah. He has also appeared in hit shows “Breaking Bad” and “Scandal.”

