LeBron James Opens Up About The Prospect Of Playing In The NBA With His Son

LeBron James seems more than open to the idea of playing in the NBA at the same time as his son.

The eldest son of the Los Angeles Lakers star, LeBron Jr., is an eighth-grader slated to play high school basketball for Crossroads in Santa Monica, California, and is already considered a major college prospect. (RELATED: LeBron James Makes Insane Claim About NFL Owners And Slavery. Here’s What He Said)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Nov 21, 2018 at 9:41am PST

What would happen if he were to make the NBA at the same time as his father? Well, the three-time NBA champion would view it as his time to get out of the league after playing a little with him.

“That would be phenomenal … I’m not putting that pressure on him. I believe if he continues on the path he’s on now he has a very good chance. If I continue to do what I’m doing right now I’ve got a very good chance too,” LeBron told ESPN Monday night with a smile on his face.

He also said he would retire at that point in time if he was no longer at an elite level once his son entered the league.

There’s a chance @KingJames could play against his son in the NBA. When that day comes, he hopes he can still hold is own. (via @Rachel__Nichols) pic.twitter.com/AaHtc2J2oX — ESPN (@espn) December 25, 2018

If LeBron actually does manage to hang around in the league until his eldest child arrives, which seems incredibly likely, that would be absolutely insane.

Imagine suiting up against your son in a professional sports league. I can’t imagine many things that could make a father much prouder than that accomplishment.

In the meantime, LeBron Jr. I’m sure will put up tons of insane stats in high school and find himself at a powerhouse college. Life sure must be good when your dad is the most dominant NBA player on the planet.

