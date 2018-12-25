Merry Christmas: 30 Free Downloads From Gun Digest

GunDigest.com have an extensive library of downloads. Enjoy these free downloads by simply clicking on the Click Here link. Merry Christmas to you. Our friends athave an extensive library of downloads. Enjoy these free downloads by simply clicking on thelink. Merry Christmas to you.

You’re one quick step away from getting your FREE digital reticle book from Gun Digest. This handy 126-page reference contains diagrams of tactical reticles from all the major optics manufacturers. D. Andrew Kopas shares the digital handbook with members of gundigest.com and scout/snipers in all branches of the armed forces, police marksmanship units and civilian long-distance shooting disciplines.

AR-15 Assembly Guide Part of the allure of the AR-15 is the do-it-yourself aspect of the rifle. With a bit of knowhow, some patients, and mechanical aptitude most can create the firearm of their dreams in their own home. Master gunsmith Patrick Sweeney goes through the proper method of putting together America’s favorite rifle in this free download, bonus chapter of his new book Gunsmithing the AR-15: The Bench Manual.

Glock users have been clamoring for a single-stack 9mm for years. Now they have one, and people are lining up on waiting lists to get their hands on it. Robb Manning has the Glock 43 review in this free download, a bonus chapter from the new Glock Reference Guide.

Reloading Supplies: The Basic Components of Handloading Before you head out to get reloading supplies, be sure you’ve read this download. Covering the cartridge component basics, you’ll learn how to find the right brass, primer, powder, and bullets, and get a few tips on reloading along the way.

Gun Values Guide: Understanding Firearm Values and Condition When it comes to the value of guns, there are three factors that impact the final value. In this free download we’ll cover all three, plus give you some must-know tips on how to protect your gun collection with a proven record-keeping system.

Buying and Selling Guns Online: Avoid the Pitfalls of Online Gun Buying Whether you want to buy or sell guns online, there’s certain information you don’t want to be without. This free download covers all the essentials, from where to buy a gun online, how to sell with confidence, and even must-know tips on shipping.

Concealed Carry Guns: Semi-Auto Pistols for Self-Defense This download covers all the bases when it comes to searching for the best concealed carry guns for you. Learn about all the newest and most advanced semi-auto pistols on the market, plus you’ll get the must-have 44-page autoloader pistol catalog. Choose the best concealed gun for defensive carry with this free download.

Guide to Ammunition: Cartridge Basics Explained Learn the basics of how to identify the right kind of ammunition for your gun and application you’ll be using it for thanks to this FREE ammo guide from the pros at Gun Digest!

Gun Scope Guide: Today’s Best Value in Rifle Scopes Whether you need a red dot sight for close work or are looking at spotting scopes, tactical scopes, hunting scopes, shotgun scopes or handgun scopes, finding the best quality at the best price is essential.

Essentials in Firearms Training: Safety, Practice and Getting Started Buying and owning your first gun entails the responsibility to get good firearms training. While you could take an official firearms safety course with an NRA instructor, the best firearm training starts with a knowledge of the basics—firearm safety, practice tips and how to load and unload a gun.

Gun Cleaning Kit: Learn How to Clean Your AR-15 Every shooter should own a good gun cleaning kit, luckily there are many on the market today, but they don’t help you answer the question, how do I go about cleaning my gun? This download looks at gun cleaning for the popular AR-15. So become an expert and keep your gun shooting smooth and straight!

The Best Handgun: A Beginner’s Guide to Handguns Choosing the best handgun is not a choice you can take lightly. Your lifestyle will dictate what self defense handgun or concealed carry handgun will work for you. This download looks at different types of handguns, handgun size, semi-autos versus revolvers for concealed carry, and more.

AR-15 Scopes: Optics Ideas for AR-15 Rifles From AR-15 scopes with specialized reticles to fast-pointing red-dot scopes for AR-15s, there are literally hundreds of optics solutions with which to outfit your AR-15. This free download helps you figure out what scope option is best for your rifle.

Gun Digest Email Newsletter Our email newsletter goes out on Mondays and offers the latest updates from our website and news around the Internet related to guns and gun rights. We also include offers and special deals in our stores and from our partners.

Gun Values: Gun Prices Download of Your Choice Looking for a gun values guide? Do you need firearm values for a single make or model of gun, rather than wading through the entire Blue Book of Gun Values? Get your gun pricing info online here and look up only the model you need. Save time. And money. So you can get on with the more important matters of buying and selling guns.

Shooting Range Accessories: Make Your Next Trip to the Range as Beneficial as Possible Your trip to the shooting range won’t be very fruitful without shooting targets, a spotting scope (and spotting scope tripod!) and shooting ear protection — and that’s only a start. Having the latest range gear on hand is critical to make the best and safest use of your time.

Concealed Carry Holsters and Clothing: How Are You Packing? From concealed carry holsters for women and iwb concealed carry holsters for men, the endless choices provide self-defense advocates with options for any wardrobe. This FREE download covers the concealed carry purse, concealed carry clothing for men and a look at the best concealed carry holsters for any situation.

Reloading .45 ACP Ammo If you’re new to reloading, or handloading for handguns specifically, reloading .45 ACP ammo is the ideal cartridge with which to begin. This FREE download covers the basics of the cartridge — its parts, safe practices and expert tips for accuracy and reliability in handloading.

Which AR-15 Barrel is Right For You? This FREE download covers topics on AR 15 Bull Barrels, barrel materials and extensions, internal AR-15 barrel parts, rifling twist, the muzzle, gas ports, how to clean the barrel and using a bore guide to ensure you're equipped with the proper know-how for all things AR-15.

Must Have Glock Accessories This FREE Glock Accessories download covers everything from Glock mags to sights and triggers. Whether you're a new Glock owner or have carried a Glock for years, you'll learn to fine-tune your Glock's performance for your own needs.

Glock Prices: Tips for Buying a Used Glock A used Glock can have a great deal of useful life left in it, provided it was well-cared for by the previous owners. This FREE download will help you understand Glock pricing and conditions to help you make a wise purchase.

1911 Download You're one quick step away from getting your FREE DIGITAL 1911 Download from Gun Digest. Here you'll get articles and professional insights into the Springfield Armory Champion 4-Inch 1911,

Doublestar’s 1911, Sig’s Tactical GSR 1911, Remington’s R1 1911, Tacoma PD Chooses Kimber Pro Carry II, 1911 Chronology and more.

Ammo Today Feature You’re one quick step away from getting your FREE DIGITAL PDF Ammo Today Feature from Gun Digest 2010, 64th Edition. The feature contains an in-depth analysis with photos of today’s hottest ammunition options from twenty-seven leading manufacturers. Everything from shotshells, to rimfire, handgun and rifle centerfire cartridges are included.

AR Maintenance eGuide You’re just moments away from getting your FREE AR Maintenance and disassembly eGuide – Chapter 6 of Gun Digest Book of the AR-15 Vol. I — AR-15 Disassembly and Maintenance. Learn how to keep your AR-15 running like perfectly with thorough disassembly, cleaning and assembly instructions.

AR 15 Piston Download Thinking about buying an AR-15 Piston Kit or new-from-the-factory Piston AR? This FREE Download, courtesy of Gun Digest and Patrick Sweeney's Gun Digest Book of the AR-15 Vol. 3 is your starting point. You're one step away from downloading this essential primer on AR-15 piston systems. Learn How the AR-15 Direct Impingement System works.

Ackley's Cartridges Download You're One Step Away from Downloading the Improved Cartridges of P.O. Ackley Gun Digest Compilation! Learn about the Ackley Improved cartridges including the history of wildcatting and wildcat cartridges and see what Ackley himself had to say about improved versus standard cartridges!

Revolver Compilation Download You're one quick step away from getting your FREE DIGITAL PDF 6-Shooter Revolver Compilation from Gun Digest! 6 BIG Sixgun Articles in this Compilation including When Bulldogs Ruled, The Colt Official Police and S&W Military & Police, The .44 Special Begins Its Second Century, Sixguns and Others: Handguns Today, The N-Frame Smith & Wesson Revolver, Revolvers and Others.

Semi-Auto Pistol Download You’re one quick step away from getting your FREE DIGITAL PDF Semi-Auto Pistols Roundup from Gun Digest! Tons of New Semi-Auto Handguns in this Compilation including new autoloaders for concealed carry, the latest handguns for target shooters, the hottest pistols for gun collectors.

Top 10 Gun Collecting Downloads You’re one quick step away from getting the Ten For All Time Gun Collectors’ Download Offer from Gun Digest. These are 10 timeless gun collecting articles including in-depth information on Cabanas P-21, Remington Model 673, VZ-52 Czech, Lee-Enfield Jungle Carbine, French Service Revolvers, S&W Model 1940, Model 66 Super Single and more.