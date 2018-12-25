REVIEW: Netflix Hits A Home Run With Part Six Of The Western Comedy ‘The Ranch’

I finally banged out part six of the Netflix hit series “The Ranch,” and it was spectacular.

As most of you know, I am a huge fan of this show. It’s one of the few series that puts a spotlight on Midwestern and Western living, values and way of life. That’s a rarity these days. Unlike “Yellowstone,” the Ashton Kutcher and Sam Elliott saga focuses on comedy in a Western style over drama.

One of the big questions entering part six was what would happen with Danny Masterson leaving the show. That’s to be expected. Fans have invested a lot of time on the show, and Masterson played a huge role.

Well, it turns out they didn’t miss a beat and Dax Shepard knocked it out of the park as Luke, the troubled Iraq veteran and Bennett family cousin, who struggles with PTSD. Yes, the show is a comedy, but it also does an incredible job on touching on some very serious subjects. (RELATED: Watch The Outstanding Preview For Part Six Of Netflix’s Hit Series ‘The Ranch’)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Ranch (@theranchnetflix) on Dec 4, 2018 at 7:25am PST

I couldn’t have been happier with part six. Couldn’t have been happier at all. There were some very dark moments, especially when the show covered Rooster’s (Masterson) death and Luke’s issues with PTSD.

However, that’s why we love this show so much. There are plenty of laughs along the way as Kutcher and Elliott verbally spar and trade f-bombs with each other. But the show also has a very serious aspect.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Ranch (@theranchnetflix) on Dec 15, 2018 at 8:50am PST

That’s what sets it apart from most other comedies. The scenes of Rooster’s funeral and Luke talking about losing guys in Iraq could both come straight out of the most serious drama you’ve ever seen. They were that good.

When it’s all said and done, I think this show will loom large in Sam Elliott’s legacy, especially among my generation. If you haven’t started watching “The Ranch” yet or haven’t seen the latest installment, then I suggest you get started.

Part six was outstanding.

