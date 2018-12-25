Oklahoma Football Fans Should Be Running Scared After These Comments From Alabama’s QB

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa sounds like he’ll be ready to roll Saturday against Oklahoma.

“It’s a full send. It’s a full send. We’re running all the plays that we normally run. If I wasn’t able to run some of the plays, then I don’t think I should be out there. I think it’s a full send,” Tua told the media Monday when discussing his injured ankle.

Tua says he won’t be limited at all in the semifinal game against Oklahoma. pic.twitter.com/cmHou0jnzh — ESPN CollegeFootball (@ESPNCFB) December 25, 2018

So, do we even think the Sooners should show up at this point. I mean, look at Tua’s confidence in that video. He lost out on the Heisman to Kyler Murray, and he looks ready to absolutely dominate right now.

Hell, he probably could have put up points with a hurt ankle. Clearly, he’s ready to take some souls out on that field. (RELATED: The College Foo tball Playoff Teams Have Been Announced. Some Fans Will Be Enraged)

It might be time to call in any favors you might have with God if you’re an Oklahoma fan right now because it’s fixing to get ugly Saturday night.

The Crimson Tide will take on the Sooners Saturday night on ESPN, and are currently favored by 14 points. I’m not going to tell you how to bet, but I will say that Tua looks like he’s got all the confidence in the world right now.

You just hate to see that if you’re an Oklahoma fan. There’s no way for me to sugarcoat it.

