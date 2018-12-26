Afternoon Mirror: Christmas Brings Out Just What You’d Expect: A Dollop Of Hate And Good Cheer

Your first name

“I hope everyone, even the Fake News Media, is having a great Christmas! Our Country is doing very well. We are securing our Borders, making great new Trade Deals, and bringing our Troops Back Home. We are finally putting America First. MERRY CHRISTMAS! #MAGA”

— President Trump.

Trump hater Kathy Griffin, who is also a comedian, replied, “I hope you have a terrible Christmas piece of shit criminal.”

Juanita Broaddrick, a Clinton hating Trump supporter, told her off, saying, Kathy @kathygriffin, you are a sewer stench mouth piece of shit. You disrespectful B!t(h.”

CNN gets really fishy

“Dear Person In The CNN DC Bureau Who Microwaved Fish Right Before Lunch Was Served To The Entire Bureau, We will find you. Your crime will not go unpunished.” — Kyle Feldscher, PM breaking news editor, CNN.

Wherever you look, the spirit of Christmas just keeps coming

“I am all alone (poor me) in the White House waiting for the Democrats to come back and make a deal on desperately needed Border Security. At some point the Democrats not wanting to make a deal will cost our Country more money than the Border Wall we are all talking about. Crazy!” — President Trump.

Griffin replied, “You’re gonna hate prison then…you’ll be all alone AND you won’t have access to Twitter.”

Journo is thankful for computer glitch

“Chrome just crashed and i lost 50 or so tabs forever and i’ve never felt more free.” —Ashley Feinberg, HuffPost.

Mike Cernovich sends Kim Kardashian to the Dead Sea

Cernovich is a conservative writer and filmmaker.

KARDASHIAN: “I think the time has come I start a medication for psoriasis. I’ve never seen it like this before and I can’t even cover it at this point. It’s taken over my body. Has anyone tried a medication for psoriasis & what kind works best? Need help ASAP!!!

CERNOVICH: “Three months in the Dead Sea is the only proven therapy that works @KimKardashian. Well studied by science. It hurts like Hell when you go in with raw skin. Then follow up wirh UV-ray and Dead Sea mud therapy. I went to Mövenpick in Jordan.”

Uh oh: “A couple of pedophiles took over my Wikipedia page. They even locked it so that no one can change it. It’s the price anyone who takes on evil faces.” – Cernovich.

Why people hate the Kardashians by Piers Morgan

Morgan is a columnist for Daily Mail.

If you’re curious why the Kardashians are all so greedy, narcissistic & repulsive, here’s their mother yesterday. pic.twitter.com/QAqLAXGy2t — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 26, 2018

Bill O’Reilly gets buried in shit over his insensitive RBG tweet

Justice Ginsburg is very ill. Another Justice appointment inevitable and soon. Bad news for the left. — Bill O’Reilly (@BillOReilly) December 21, 2018

And here’s what happened next…

“There’s really nothing more gross and ghoulish than people in the media pontificating on a public persons health and the hypothetical political ramifications of their death. Join me in praying for RBG to have a speedy and healthy recovery – we are Christians, aren’t we Bill?” — Meghan McCain, ABC’s “The View.”

“I don’t think you be a bigger ass than if you tried really hard. Were you born this way or just aspired lower? Just wondering.” — tennis great Martina Navratilova.

“Is this @BillOReilly’s sickest tweet?” — MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell.

“You should discuss this on your television show!” — David Roth, sportswriter, Deadspin.

“@BillOReilly read your mentions, happy holidays.” — Asawin Suebsaeng, The Daily Beast.

“No matter your political leaning, I think we can all agree that this is disgusting and uncalled for. Did you mean to wish her a speedy recovery and it just came out wrong? Awaiting a retraction and an apology. This is a real person with a family that loves her @BillOREilly.” — Barry Schapiro, an orthopedic surgeon in Florida.

Twitter Culture…

“There are people who unfollow me over a single tweet they disagree with, that’s so bizarre.” — Joe Gabriel Samuelson, media writer, The Daily Caller.

A Q pondered on Christmas Eve: “This is actually a good question. Will newspapers and TV ruin Santa for any children by reporting on the president’s words?” — Josh Dawsey, White House correspondent, WaPo.

Comedian discusses POTUS’s penis

“There has never been a president with such a small penis, that he has to constantly compare himself to past presidents, multiple times a day.” — Chelsea Handler, Democratic activist, comedian.

A Christmas greeting of sorts…

“Merry Christmas to everyone but the deep state.” – Asawin Suebsaeng, The Daily Beast.

Trump’s big influencer Ann Coulter is still pounding away at him

“Today’s BORDER WALL CONSTRUCTION UPDATE: Miles completed yesterday–Zero; Miles completed since Inauguration–Zero. NEXT UPDATE TOMORROW.” — Ann Coulter, conservative commentator.

Bill Kristol continues as a #neverTrumper

“To @realDonaldTrump: America is respected. You’re not.” — Bill Kristol, ex-editor-at-large of The Weekly Standard, responding to this shouty tweet from The Donald: “AMERICA IS RESPECTED AGAIN.”

Sydney Leathers lashes out at Chrissy Teigen for 5-year-old tweet

“Ladies: you aren’t a super feminist for okaying super whores. You don’t need to defend EVERYone with a vagina.”

Leathers: “Thank you for sharing your garbage opinions about women publicly, @chrissyteigen good to know!”

All she wants for Christmas…

“All I want for Christmas is some good dick.” — Leathers.

FNC’s Brit Hume shows off his new hip

Wonders of modern medicine: Here I am just six days after my right hip was replaced. I’m still sore, but so grateful for the work of Dr. Anthony Unger and his team at Sibley Memorial Hospital in D.C. Merry Christmas indeed! pic.twitter.com/onB87keKtT — Brit Hume (@brithume) December 24, 2018

Vanessa Trump makes no mention of her ex Don Jr.

Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year from all of us ! pic.twitter.com/fnpBzc3fOc — Vanessa Trump (@MrsVanessaTrump) December 24, 2018

Sen. Ted Cruz till has his cool, new facial hair

Opening presents Christmas morning w/ Heidi, Caroline, Catherine & Schuyler the hamster. Hot chocolate, Christmas carols & the laughter of children. #HeavenOnEarth pic.twitter.com/cVjxiNpezv — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) December 25, 2018

Axios Managing Editor has his dog in bed like a human