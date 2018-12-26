MLB Prospect Pays Off His Parents’ Debt For Christmas. The Video Will Pull At Your Heartstrings

Kansas City Royals prospect Brady Singer pulled off an awesome move for his parents on Christmas.

The former Florida Gators pitcher posted a video of him surprising his parents with a card that let them know he’d paid off all of their remaining debt.

He captioned the emotional moment, “Today is very special to my heart. To give back to the two people who have given up everything to support my brother and I. I can’t thank them enough. Love you Mom and Dad.”

That is one hell of a cool moment. I might just be a sucker for children doing awesome stuff for their parents, but this video is awesome. (RELATED: Here’s What Happens With Kyler Murray’s MLB Contract If He Goes To The NFL)

The look on his mother’s face is something out of this world. That’s the type of joy and surprise that you simply just can’t imagine.

For those wondering, Singer’s signing bonus as the 18th pick in the draft was a little more than $4 million, according to TMZ Sports.

That’s a lot of coin to put in your pocket, and I’m glad to see you did some good with it. Major props to Singer.

