Cleveland Browns QB Baker Mayfield Silences His Critics After Earning Prestigious Honor

David Hookstead | Reporter

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield was named the AFC offensive player of the week Wednesday.

The Oklahoma Heisman winner earned the honor after throwing for three touchdowns and nearly 300 yards against the Bengals in a 26-18 win Sunday. (RELATED: Here Are The Best Moments From Week 15 Of The NFL Season)

Look, I’ve been more critical of Baker Mayfield than just about anybody in the national media. That’s simply a fact. I’ve had loads of issues with the way he conducts and carries himself on and off of the field.

In my mind, there’s a lot of growing up the young quarterback still needs to do.

 

However, I’m also more than willing to admit that he’s been playing some great football since getting the starting job for the Browns.

The young gunslinger has looked the part after being the first overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft, and he looks like the kind of guy that can be a franchise quarterback.

You’re simply lying to yourself if you don’t think he has put up some great plays.

 

Now, he’s been named the AFC player of the week as a rookie quarterback. That’s impressive as hell.

If he can find a way to relax a little bit when it comes to his actions and comments, then he’s going to have a very long and impressive career in the NFL.

