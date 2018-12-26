The College Football Playoff Begins Saturday. Here’s Everything You Need To Know

The college football playoff gets underway Saturday, and we have everything you need to know.

Let’s not waste any time before diving right in! Let’s get to it!

Clemson vs. Notre Dame at 4:00 p.m. EST on ESPN:

The first game of the college football playoff pits the Tigers and Fighting Irish against each other. Clemson opened as 11-point favorites over Notre Dame, and that sounds about right to me. The Tigers are led by an incredible coach in Dabo Swinney, a great quarterback with Trevor Lawrence and have one of the most feared defenses in the game. (RELATED: The College Football Playoff Teams Have Been Announced. Some Fans Will Be Enraged)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clemson Football (@clemsonfb) on Dec 24, 2018 at 4:50pm PST

Don’t count out Notre Dame too soon, though. Brian Kelly’s undefeated 12-0 squad is no joke. Quarterback Ian Book took over a few games into the season, and the Fighting Irish haven’t slowed down since.

Has ND beaten anybody super impressive? Outside of Michigan week one, not really. However, they’ve looked damn good throughout the season for the most part. That should make Clemson fans a little nervous.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ian Book (@ian.book) on Nov 4, 2018 at 6:30pm PST

Having said that, I’m still all in on the Tigers.

Final prediction: Clemson wins 31-21.

Alabama vs. Oklahoma at 8:00 p.m. EST on ESPN:

This is the game everybody is really waiting for. It’s Heisman winner Kyler Murray and the Sooners against 13-0 Alabama and Nick Saban.

This is the type of game people dream of.

Alabama superstar quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is nursing a hurt ankle but should be able to play. His health is going to make the biggest difference in the game. If Tua is healthy, then Alabama could run away with this one before halftime.

If not, we all might be looking at a very different kind of game. Plus, everybody knows Kyler Murray call ball out with the best of them. He’s a dangerous man with the football in his hands.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kyler Murray (@kyler1murray) on Dec 8, 2018 at 9:11pm PST

Yet, I’m still not confident enough to take the Sooners to come out on top. If there’s one thing I’ve learned over the years it’s to never bet against Nick Saban.

Final prediction: Alabama wins 35-27.

Sound off in the comments with who you’re taking and make sure not to miss a moment of the action Saturday.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter