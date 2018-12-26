Demi Lovato Looks Amazing In Christmas Post To Fans Following Overdose And Rehab

Demi Lovato looked amazing as she wished her fans “Merry Christmas” following a difficult few months — after her overdose and rehab — with a post on her Instagram story Christmas day.

The 26-year-old singer was practically beaming and looked better than ever before as she rocked a red Santa hat while she snuggled up next to her dog, People magazine reported Wednesday. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Greatest Demi Lovato Photos On The Internet)

Demi Lovato is totally glowing in these Christmas photos! https://t.co/ItAlGhIzoC — Just Jared Jr. (@justjaredjr) December 26, 2018

A second photo showed off a pretty Christmas tree with packages around it and the message on the shot read, “Merry Christmas guys!!! I love you all!!”

Last week, the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer shared an update with her fans about just being “grateful to be alive and taking care of ME” after she had to be hospitalized in July following a drug overdose.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Jul 23, 2018 at 3:27pm PDT

If I feel like the world needs to know something, I will tell them MYSELF. Otherwise people stop writing about my recovery, because it’s no one’s business but mine. I am sober and grateful to be alive and taking care of ME — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) December 22, 2018

Someday I’ll tell the world what exactly happened, why it happened and what my life is like today.. but until I’m ready to share that with people please stop prying and making up shit that you know nothing about. I still need space and time to heal.. — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) December 22, 2018

Any “source” out there that is willing to talk and sell stories to blogs and tabloids about my life isn’t actually a part of my life because most of the shit I see is soooooo inaccurate. So newsflash: your “sources” are wrong. — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) December 22, 2018

I would love to set the record straight on all the rumors out there but I literally don’t owe anyone anything so I’m not going to. All my fans need to know is I’m working hard on myself, I’m happy and clean and I’m SO grateful for their support. — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) December 22, 2018