Demi Lovato Looks Amazing In Christmas Post To Fans Following Overdose And Rehab

Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter

Demi Lovato looked amazing as she wished her fans “Merry Christmas” following a difficult few months — after her overdose and rehab — with a post on her Instagram story Christmas day.

The 26-year-old singer was practically beaming and looked better than ever before as she rocked a red Santa hat while she snuggled up next to her dog, People magazine reported Wednesday. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Greatest Demi Lovato Photos On The Internet)

A second photo showed off a pretty Christmas tree with packages around it and the message on the shot read, “Merry Christmas guys!!! I love you all!!”

Last week, the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer shared an update with her fans about just being “grateful to be alive and taking care of ME” after she had to be hospitalized in July following a drug overdose.

 

