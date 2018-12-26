Jacksonville Jaguars Announce Blake Bortles Will Start Final Game Of The Season

Blake Bortles’ time on the bench for the Jacksonville Jaguars is officially over.

Head coach Doug Marrone announced Wednesday that Bortles would start the final game of the year for the organization when they take the field against Houston on Sunday. The former UCF gunslinger was benched at the end of November in favor of Cody Kessler. (RELATED: Here Are The Best Moments From Week 15 Of The NFL Season)

Jaguars’ HC Doug Marrone said QB Blake Bortles will start regular-season finale vs. Texans. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 26, 2018

Well, if I had to take a guess, I’d say this is being done to figure out whether or not there’s anything Bortles has left to offer the team before the year is over.

If not, they are likely going to release him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blake Bortles Foundation (@blakebortlesfoundation) on Sep 17, 2018 at 11:10am PDT

The Jaguars have been a disaster all season, and clearly something has to be done. They’re going to have a great position in the 2019 NFL draft, which means they could find a new quarterback if they want.

However, Bortles is still relatively young at 26 years old, has a lot of NFL experience under his belt and has shown some very bright spots throughout his career.

I’m not sure there’s a better option in the draft.

Unfortunately for Bortles, I don’t think the Jaguars plan on keeping him. I think that’s the wrong decision, but I don’t run the team.

The good news for him is that he’ll absolutely get picked up almost immediately if the Jags do cut him loose. There’s no way he won’t be playing in 2019 with how bad the QB market in the NFL is at the moment.

