Top NFL QB Prospect Makes Shocking Decision

Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert was widely projected to be the top quarterback selected in the 2019 NFL draft, but the Ducks’ star just threw the football world a curveball that could force several struggling NFL teams to re-think their future plans.

Herbert announced Wednesday that he will return to Eugene for his senior season, passing up the opportunity to be a surefire first-round pick. He also likely passed up millions of dollars in the process. (RELATED: Star Quarterback To Skip Team’s Bowl Game To Prepare For NFL Draft)

There was one more present under the tree. #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/ALeRv0zc1G — Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) December 26, 2018



“My commitment to my teammates, our coaches, Duck fans, and the University of Oregon has never been stronger. I’ll be returning to the University of Oregon for my senior year. Go Ducks!” – QB1 FULL ANNOUNCEMENT ⤵️https://t.co/PQeK5QY0ZN pic.twitter.com/ZONAf7Kcbk — Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) December 26, 2018

Herbert’s decision likely makes the Ducks, who just signed a top 10 recruiting class, the favorites to win the Pac 12 and a contender to make the college football playoff entering next season.

It also leaves NFL franchises in desperate need of a quarterback with slim pickings in this year’s draft, depending on Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins’ decision.