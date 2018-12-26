Top NFL QB Prospect Makes Shocking Decision

William Davis | Contributor

Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert was widely projected to be the top quarterback selected in the 2019 NFL draft, but the Ducks’ star just threw the football world a curveball that could force several struggling NFL teams to re-think their future plans.

Herbert announced Wednesday that he will return to Eugene for his senior season, passing up the opportunity to be a surefire first-round pick. He also likely passed up millions of dollars in the process. (RELATED: Star Quarterback To Skip Team’s Bowl Game To Prepare For NFL Draft)


/

Herbert’s decision likely makes the Ducks, who just signed a top 10 recruiting class, the favorites to win the Pac 12 and a contender to make the college football playoff entering next season.

It also leaves NFL franchises in desperate need of a quarterback with slim pickings in this year’s draft, depending on Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins’ decision.

Tags : college football national football league oregon ducks
© Copyright 2010 - 2018 | The Daily Caller