Oklahoma QB Misses Media Availability Before Playoff Game. The Reason Why Is A Little Concerning

Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray was absent at Oklahoma’s media availability Wednesday because of a reported illness.

The Junior quarterback missed his pre-Orange Bowl chat with the media after reportedly feeling under the weather on Christmas night. The illness is not expected to impact Murray’s ability to play against Alabama on Saturday, but it is something to keep an eye on. (RELATED: Heisman Finalist Kyler Murray Sounds Like He Might Be Considering A Career Change)

Oklahoma QB Kyler Murray did not make it to media availability this morning. He communicated with OU officials he wasn’t feeling well. No one is alarmed at this point, as there’s a lack of specifics. But worth monitoring as week goes on. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 26, 2018

Oklahoma QB Kyler Murray misses Orange Bowl media session due to illness, team says https://t.co/5XJYf529er pic.twitter.com/X4P10Ci4nY — #WVTM13 (@WVTM13) December 26, 2018

Instead of Murray, the Sooners sent kicker Austin Seibert to meet with the press, something that was surely underwhelming to the hundreds of credentialed members of the media in south Florida.

Oklahoma brought their kicker instead of Kyler to Orange Bowl media availability. This is the kicker. pic.twitter.com/M1nnSoe9U9 — Joseph Goodman (@JoeGoodmanJr) December 26, 2018



This is the second straight year that Oklahoma’s Heisman-winning quarterback has missed press availability leading up to his team’s college football playoff game.

Baker Mayfield missed part of last year’s media availability with an undisclosed illness.

