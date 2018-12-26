LeBron James Suffers Injury To The Groin. Some Fans Might Start Panicking

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James suffered an injury to the groin Tuesday night against the Golden State Warriors.

ESPN reported the following Wednesday:

LeBron James strained his left groin Tuesday night during the Los Angeles Lakers’ 127-101 victory over the Golden State Warriors, and he will undergo an MRI on Wednesday to determine the severity of the injury. The initial feeling is positive, with James “in good spirits” in the locker room afterward and a source telling ESPN’s Dave McMenamin that the All-Star’s timeline for recovery is considered day-to-day, pending the MRI results.

You know who is probably more upset about this than fans of the Lakers? The NBA executives who might not have LeBron back for a few games.

There’s nobody that moves tickets, eyeballs, television ratings and hype in the NBA like LeBron does. The entire league pretty much revolves around him. Hell, he dominated the news cycle for days after putting song lyrics about “Jewish money” on his Instagram. (RELATED: LeBron James Opens Up About The Prospect Of Playing In The NBA With His Son)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Los Angeles Lakers (@lakers) on Dec 25, 2018 at 6:36pm PST

Luckily, this doesn’t sound like anything that’s bound to keep him out for more than a couple games. Maybe, at most, he’ll miss a couple weeks just to be extra careful.

Still, there’s not a man on this planet who wants to suffer an injury to his groin, and that’s a fact.

I think I speak for all basketball fans when I say I hope LeBron gets better soon. The NBA is simply a much better product when he’s playing.