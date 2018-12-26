Podcast: Liberals Try To Ruin Christmas And Fail

On the Boxing Day edition of The Daily Daily Caller Podcast, we note how cannibalism has yet to break out due to the government shutdown.

In other news, the Washington Post did their best to try to ruin a great tradition — crying kids’ pictures with Santa. We also remind people of the convicted criminal who founded Kwanzaa. Liberals are looking to exploit another death of a child on the border because they will exploit anything. A massive brawl at a roller rink has us asking a couple of questions, must mostly: “There are still roller rinks?” And we respond to listener emails.

Listen to the show:

The Washington Post is very concerned about children crying on Santa’s lap, especially in the era of #MeToo. What kind of sick mind equates those two things? Liberals who are seeking to destroy every tradition that is not in line with the progressive worldview. That’s who. We dissect it.

An eight-year-old boy died of an unknown illness along the southern border and liberals are lining up to dance on his grave. They are trying to blame the border patrol and President Trump. Both are disgustingly dishonest and opportunistic. We break it down.

Around 200 kids — some as young as 13 — were involved in a brawl at a Virginia roller rink over the weekend. The fight, which started around 12:00 am, allegedly started after a song somehow enflamed gang rivalries. This begs the question, “Why the Hell were kids as young as 13 out anywhere at 12:30 a.m.?”

And we respond to listeners who’ve sent emails to derek@dailycaller.com.

Help spread the word about The Daily Daily Caller Podcast. Please take a minute to rate and review on iTunes, share on social media, and be sure to subscribe so you never miss an episode:

The Daily Daily Caller Podcast is a daily look and mocking of the news from a conservative perspective. Hosted by Derek Hunter, it is available in audio form Monday-Thursday and will have a video option on Fridays.

Derek Hunter is a columnist and contributing editor for The Daily Caller and author of “Outrage, INC: How the Liberal Mob Ruined Science, Journalism, and Hollywood” from HarperCollins, available now. Pick Up a copy, or several copies, here. Send compliments and complaints to derek@dailycaller.com or follow him on Twitter at @derekahunter.