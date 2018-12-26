8 Dead, More Than 20 Injured After Man Hijacks Bus And Drives Into Pedestrians

A man injured more than 20 people and killed eight after hijacking a bus and running it into traffic in a Chinese city on Tuesday.

Chinese social media showed some of the bodies were pinned down by the bus, The New York Times reported Tuesday. The suspect taken into custody is an unemployed man who was reportedly having a problem with local government officials.

WATCH:

A police officer and bus driver were stabbed, according to the South China Morning Post, both, however, survived. A government official died after being stabbed with a long knife, while anther police officer was killed after his throat was slashed. The bus attack also caused a woman lose her unborn child.

The incident occurred after 3 p.m. local time in Longyan, a city in southeast China. The suspect was allegedly carrying a knife and attempted to plow down pedestrians for more than 984 feet, The Beijing News reported.

Investigation is ongoing.

Knife-related attacks are not abnormal in China due to strict gun regulations, according to NYT. (RELATED: Federal Judge Rules New York’s Nunchuck Ban Unconstitutional)

A woman slashed 14 Chinese kindergarteners on Oct. 26, two children were killed in Shanghai on June 28 and another nine children were killed on April 28.

Follow Neetu on Twitter

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.