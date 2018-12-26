Melania Rocks Yellow Jacket And Boots Combo During Surprise Christmas Trip To Iraq

Melania Trump rocked a great yellow jacket and boots combo during her surprise Wednesday visit with President Donald Trump to see the troops in Iraq.

The first lady looked just as gorgeous as ever in the long-sleeve button-up coat that she paired with green pants while she and the president greeted military personnel at the dinning facility, during an unannounced visit to Al Asad Air Base. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

She topped off the look with loose hair and a great pair of yellow combat boots as she posed for selfies and took pictures with the troops.

Judging by the pictures, everyone had a great time. (RELATED: Celebrate Melania’s Birthday With Her Greatest Looks As First Lady [SLIDESHOW])

“.@FLOTUS & @POTUS have made a surprise visit to our brave U.S. service members currently deployed in Iraq. Thank you to all who serve,” FLOTUS spokesperson Stephanie Grisham tweeted of the trip.

.@FLOTUS & @POTUS have made a surprise visit to our brave U.S. service members currently deployed in Iraq. Thank you to all who serve!!! — Stephanie Grisham (@StephGrisham45) December 26, 2018

“President Trump and the First Lady traveled to Iraq late on Christmas night to visit with our troops and Senior Military leadership to thank them for their service, their success, and their sacrifice and to wish them a Merry Christmas,” White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders tweeted, along with a great shot from the visit.

President Trump and the First Lady traveled to Iraq late on Christmas night to visit with our troops and Senior Military leadership to thank them for their service, their success, and their sacrifice and to wish them a Merry Christmas. pic.twitter.com/s2hntnRwpw — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) December 26, 2018

The first lady turned heads once again Monday in a gorgeous high-neck black dress when she joined the president in taking part in the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) Santa Tracker calls at the White House.