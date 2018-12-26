Melania Rocks Yellow Jacket And Boots Combo During Surprise Christmas Trip To Iraq

Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter

Melania Trump rocked a great yellow jacket and boots combo during her surprise Wednesday visit with President Donald Trump to see the troops in Iraq.

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrive to speak to members of the US military during an unannounced trip to Al Asad Air Base in Iraq on December 26, 2018. - President Donald Trump arrived in Iraq on his first visit to US troops deployed in a war zone since his election two years ago.(Photo credit: SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump greet military personnel at the dining facility during an unannounced visit to Al Asad Air Base, Iraq December 26, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

The first lady looked just as gorgeous as ever in the long-sleeve button-up coat that she paired with green pants while she and the president greeted military personnel at the dinning facility, during an unannounced visit to Al Asad Air Base. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump greet members of the US military during an unannounced trip to Al Asad Air Base in Iraq on December 26, 2018. (Photo credit: SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump greet members of the US military during an unannounced trip to Al Asad Air Base in Iraq on December 26, 2018. - President Donald Trump arrived in Iraq on his first visit to US troops deployed in a war zone since his election two years ago (Photo credit: SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

She topped off the look with loose hair and a great pair of yellow combat boots as she posed for selfies and took pictures with the troops.

U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump greet military personnel at the dining facility during an unannounced visit to Al Asad Air Base, Iraq December 26, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump greet military personnel at the dining facility during an unannounced visit to Al Asad Air Base, Iraq December 26, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Judging by the pictures, everyone had a great time. (RELATED: Celebrate Melania’s Birthday With Her Greatest Looks As First Lady [SLIDESHOW])

U.S. President Donald Trump, traveling with first lady Melania Trump, meets political and military leaders and makes a policy speech to U.S. troops in an unannounced visit to Al Asad Air Base, Iraq December 26, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

“.@FLOTUS & @POTUS have made a surprise visit to our brave U.S. service members currently deployed in Iraq. Thank you to all who serve,” FLOTUS spokesperson Stephanie Grisham tweeted of the trip.

U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump greet military personnel at the dining facility during an unannounced visit to Al Asad Air Base, Iraq December 26, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

US President Donald Trump signs a hat as First Lady Melania Trump looks on as they greet members of the US military during an unannounced trip to Al Asad Air Base in Iraq on December 26, 2018. - President Donald Trump arrived in Iraq on his first visit to US troops deployed in a war zone since his election two years ago. (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

“President Trump and the First Lady traveled to Iraq late on Christmas night to visit with our troops and Senior Military leadership to thank them for their service, their success, and their sacrifice and to wish them a Merry Christmas,” White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders tweeted, along with a great shot from the visit.

The first lady turned heads once again Monday in a gorgeous high-neck black dress when she joined the president in taking part in the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) Santa Tracker calls at the White House.

First Lady Melania Trump speaks on the telephone as he answers calls from people calling into the NORAD Santa tracker phone line in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on December 24, 2018. (Photo credit: SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump speak on the telephone as they answers calls from people calling into the NORAD Santa tracker phone line in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on December 24, 2018. (Photo credit: SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

