Fired Packers Coach Mike McCarthy Apparently Has His Eyes Set On The Arizona Cardinals

Former Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy apparently has a bit of interest in the Arizona Cardinals.

The Cardinals don’t currently have a job opening, but McCarthy might be willing to listen to offers if they were to appear.

Peter King wrote the following Monday in his Football Morning in America column:

The Mike McCarthy stuff out there is interesting. I hear he likes Arizona and would be interested in exploring the job. I heard the Cardinals have interest as well, so we’ll see, assuming Steve Wilks is one-and-done there.

King also speculated McCarthy should take a long hard look at the Jets if an opening becomes available because of the talents of young quarterback Sam Darnold.

It really does look like there’s going to be no shortage of options for McCarthy if he decides he wants to coach next season. His name was attached to the Cleveland open even before the Packers fired him, and there’s no doubt the Browns will, at the very least, be picking up the phone to make a call. (RELATED: Here Are The Best Moments From Week 15 Of The NFL Season)

I really think the Packers are going to look back and really regret letting McCarthy go. Aaron Rodgers isn’t the easiest guy in the world to work with, and there is a strong chance the guy they find next doesn’t mesh well.

What happens then? You tossed a Super Bowl winning quarterback aside in hopes you could get somebody better. Listen up, Packers fans. Nick Saban isn’t coming to Green Bay.

It’s just not going to happen.

McCarthy will be back in the league sooner than later, and there’s no guarantee the Packers will be good for a long time. Firing him might come back to bite them in the butt big time.

