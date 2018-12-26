Miley Cyrus Sure Makes It Look Like She And And Liam Hemsworth Are Married With Snaps From Wedding

Miley Cyrus all but confirmed Wednesday the rumors that she and Liam Hemsworth finally tied the knot at a secret wedding over the weekend.

In a handful of gorgeous black-and-white shots the 26-year-old singer shared on Instagram, we see her wearing a stunning off-the-shoulder white gown while embracing Hemsworth rocking a black tuxedo as they were captured embracing with a huge floral display behind them.

She didn’t explain much in the caption that simply read, “10 years later …..” (RELATED: Liam Hemsworth Shares Shocking Photo Of His Shared House With Miley Cyrus Reduced To Ashes)

In another post, we got to see a close-up of the happy couple kissing, possibly sharing their first kiss as husband and wife.

The photos were the first confirmation from either of the stars that they did indeed get married following reports Monday when photos surfaced of the two at some kind of celebration with friends shared by a friend of the pair, Conrad Jack Carr.

In one photo, we could make out balloons that read, “Mr.” and “Mrs.,” with the actor surrounded by his brothers Chris and Luke, and his dad, per Entertainment Tonight.

In another shot, we can see the “Wrecking Ball” hitmaker looking beautiful as ever, as she stood beside Hemsworth while the two were holding a knife together towards a white cake with pink flowers.

As Cyrus noted, the wedding comes nearly 10 years since the two started dating and got engaged in 2012. They then broke up, but got back together and re-confirmed they were engaged in 2016.

If they did finally tie the knot, it comes on the heels of a difficult time for the popular Hollywood duo after they lost their Malibu home in the huge wildfires that hit southern California last month.