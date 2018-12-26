REPORT: Nielsen To Conduct First-Hand Review Of DHS Practices At Border

Homeland Security Secretary Kristjen Nielsen is planning to personally review her agency’s practices during an upcoming trip to the U.S.-Mexico border, according to a report from Bloomberg.

The announcement comes following the death of an 8-year-old Guatemalan boy, who died in U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s (CBP) custody Tuesday. Earlier this month, a 7-year-old migrant girl died in DHS custody after the journey to the border reportedly left her ill. Prominent Democrats have pledged to investigate after they re-take the House of Representatives. (RELATED: DHS: 7-Year-Old Migrant Who Died Was Not Ill Upon Initial Screening)

USBP has ordered new medical tests to be done on all migrant children apprehended at the border, and DHS has called on the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to investigate the cause for the growing number sick migrants crossing the border illegally.

The cause of death for the boy who died on Christmas is not yet known, but the agency has claimed that they provided him and his father with hot food, juice, and water.

