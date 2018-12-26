Ocasio-Cortez Calls Jesus A ‘Refugee’ Baby In Christmas Tweet

New York Democratic Congresswoman-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez apparently believes that Jesus Christ and His parents were refugees. In a Christmas tweet to her followers, Ocasio-Cortez managed to make Jesus an afterthought:

Joy to the World! Merry Christmas everyone – here’s to a holiday filled with happiness, family, and love for all people. ????(Including refugee babies in mangers + their parents.) — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) December 25, 2018

There is no suggestion in any of the three gospel accounts of Christ’s birth that the family were refugees. Mary and Joseph were traveling to Bethlehem to participate in a census but were not fleeing their country.

After the birth of Christ, the family did relocate to Egypt temporarily to avoid what the Bible describes as Herod’s attempt to kill the promised Messiah with a “slaughter of the innocents,” but Egypt was another province of the Roman Empire at the time. (RELATED: TexasvNativity Protests Trump By Caging Baby Jesus Posting Statue Of Liberty Poem)

In using the biblical Christmas story as an allegory for the current refugee debate, Ocasio-Cortez is not alone. Last Thursday, in a highly publicized rant against Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, Illinois Democrat Rep. Luis Gutierrez implied that the Trump administration’s desire to build a border wall would likely have led to the death of baby Jesus, had the policy been implemented in the first century. (RELATED: New York Times Op Ed Compares Refugees To The Story Of Jesus’s Birth)

This is not the first time that Ocasio-Cortez has posited questionable historical parallels. She recently took heat for a tweet that compared the migrant caravan parked outside the San Diego border with Jews attempting to flee the Nazi Holocaust. She has also suggested that the Allied victory in World War II should serve as a template for winning the war against climate change.

