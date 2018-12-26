NFL Draft Bust Ryan Leaf Offers To Pay Park Ranger’s Mortgage During Government Shutdown

Infamous NFL draft bust Ryan Leaf extended a helping hand this Christmas season to a family in need.

A woman by the name of Taylor Futch tweeted Sunday that her park ranger husband had signed his furlough papers during the government shutdown, and they didn’t know when he’d be paid again. That was an issue because they have two small children and the mortgage payment was coming up.

My husband is a Park Ranger in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, and he had to sign his furlough papers. We have a 4 yr old and a 4 month old, and we don’t know when his next check will come. Mortgage is due, Christmas 2 days away. #ShutdownStories — Taylor Futch (@TaylorFutch1) December 24, 2018

That’s when the former San Diego Chargers quarterback entered the picture. He responded to her tweet that he’d be more than willing to help with the mortgage.

“You don’t know me, but my grandfather was a game warden in Montana and we spent our vacations going to our 2 national parks. Anna, and my son McGyver & I would love to help with your mortgage if you will allow. #MerryXmas,” Leaf tweeted to Mrs. Futch. (RELATED: NFL Bust Ryan Leaf Opens Up About Similarities With Johnny Manziel. Here’s What He Said)

You don’t know me, but my grandfather was a game warden in Montana and we spent our vacations going to our 2 national parks. Anna, and my son McGyver & I would love to help with your mortgage if you will allow. #MerryXmas — Ryan D Leaf (@RyanDLeaf) December 24, 2018

This is such a cool move from Leaf. I know that his NFL career went down the toilet and he struggled with addiction issues for years, which ruined his reputation.

However, I think it’s safe to say he’s done a great job of making a comeback in life. He’s even at a point now to where he can help people struggling with money.

That’s a far cry from where he was a few years ago.

I’m glad to see that Leaf has his life on the right track and is offering help to others. He might not have worked out in the NFL, but he’s serving as an impressive example for others.

