Sarah Sanders Shares Touching Story About Trump’s Trip To Iraq

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders shared details of a “powerful” moment between President Donald Trump and a U.S. soldier in Iraq on Wednesday.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania took a surprise trip to Iraq late Christmas evening to visit with U.S. service-members. Shortly after the Trump family and administration officials left Iraq, Sanders shared the story of one member of the U.S. Army.

According to Sanders, the young Army member rejoined the military because of President Donald Trump’s election.

Trump allegedly replied, “And I am here because of you.”

Powerful moment – Member of United States Army told the President he came back into the military because of him. And President Trump responded, “And I am here because of you.” I met him after and he gave me the patch from his arm. Incredible. #TrumpTroopsVisit pic.twitter.com/WmQf3b2K8X — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) December 26, 2018

Sanders added that after the Army member’s meeting with Trump, he gifted her with a patch on her arm that reads, “Brave Rifles.” The “Brave Rifles” is a nickname for the 3rd Cavalry Regiment of the U.S. Army stationed at Fort Hood, Texas.

The trip to Iraq was President Donald Trump’s first time visiting a war zone as commander-in-chief.

Follow Amber on Twitter