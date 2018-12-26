Seattle Seahawks Sign Head Coach Pete Carroll To A Massive Extension. Here’s How Much Money He’ll Make

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll got a massive payday over the Christmas season.

According to Ian Rapoport, the electric coach inked an extension for more than $11 million per season that will keep him with the Seahawks through 2021.

The contract extension for #Seahawks coach Pete Carroll is worth more than $11M per year, source said. One of the highest paid coaches in the game… now under contract through 2021. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 24, 2018

I’m usually not a fan of handing out eight-figure yearly salaries to coaches, but Carroll is one of the few where I’d say it’s a great idea. (RELATED: Here Are The Best Moments From Week 15 Of The NFL Season)

He’s without a doubt one of the best coaches in the game. He also has helped make Russell Wilson one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL over the past two decades. You don’t ever want to risk a coach like that leaving.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Seattle Seahawks (@seahawks) on Dec 24, 2018 at 1:22pm PST

The Seahawks struggled last year with some changes in the defense. Some people clearly needed to go but now they’re heading back to the postseason.

Russell Wilson is also playing at an incredibly high level, and is probably just as responsible for Seattle’s success as Carroll is.

They’re a duo you simply don’t want to split up at all.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Seattle Seahawks (@seahawks) on Dec 16, 2018 at 12:43pm PST

I can’t wait to see what kind of noise the Seahawks make in the postseason, but there’s no doubt that this contract extension was a very good idea for all parties involved.

