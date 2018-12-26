This Toothbrush Whitens Teeth For Half The Price Of Sonicare

Your smile is the first thing people see when they meet you. Keep your teeth dazzling with the CleanSonic Ultra Electric Whitening Toothbrush With 4 Brush Heads. Save 58% off this holiday season.

With the power of 35,000 VPM, this electric brush removes ten times the plaque than a traditional toothbrush. In as little as one week, your gum health will improve. If you have sensitive teeth, the CleanSonic Ultra Electric Whitening Toothbrush has multiple cleaning modes to ensure your comfort. The price has been reduced by $58 for a sales price of $41.99.

CleanSonic Ultra Electric Whitening Toothbrush With 4 Brush Heads on sale for $41.99

The Phillips Sonicare system costs twice as much as the CleanSonic Ultra Electric Whitening Toothbrush with the same whitening technology. With a full charge, this toothbrush will last for 21 days. Some people think an electronic toothbrush is a splurge, so treat the frugal friend in your life this Christmas.

Enjoy the smile of a movie star when you buy the CleanSonic Ultra Electric Whitening Toothbrush With 4 Brush Heads in the Daily Caller shop for a sales price of $41.99. Get an extra 19% off to celebrate the new year by using the coupon code NEWYEAR2019 at checkout, bringing the price down to $34.01.

You can find even more great deals like this at The Daily Caller Shop.