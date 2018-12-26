Tom Brady Makes Major Announcement About His Future

William Davis | Contributor

At 41 years old and with hundreds of millions in the bank, it’s not unusual to wonder if New England Patriots’ quarterback Tom Brady is considering hanging up his cleats sometime soon.

However, the journey from sixth-round pick to greatest of all time (GOAT) has been nothing if not unusual, and it appears that journey will continue well into the future. (RELATED: Here’s How Much Money Tom Brady Has Sacrificed To Make The Patriots Better)


“I absolutely believe I will [play next season],” Brady told Westwood One Sports on Wednesday. “I have goals to play not only next year, but beyond that.”

Brady has long expressed his desire to play into his mid-to-late-40s and, at this point, why would anyone doubt him?


Statistically, Brady has shown no signs of decline. This season, the star quarterback has passed for over 4,000 yards and 25 touchdowns once again.

Even as one of the oldest players in the league, it sure seems like the GOAT has a lot left to give to the game.

Follow William Davis on Twitter

 

 

Tags : national football league new england patriots tom brady
© Copyright 2010 - 2018 | The Daily Caller